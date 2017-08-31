Nest invites press to a “big announcement” on September 20

Earlier today Nest announced a new thermostat but it appears the company has more things to announce. Nest just sent invites to an event on September 20, saying it’s a big announcement. No other details were offered.

The company needs a hit and the product announced earlier today is not a hit in the same league as the Learning Thermostat.

Nest has been seemingly slow to roll out new products. The company launched the original Learning Thermostat in 2011, following it up less than a year later with an improved version. The Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector came out in 2013. Then in 2014, Google purchased the company for $3.2b, adding Dropcam’s cameras to Nest’s portfolio a few months later after Google purchased that company for $555m.

But since under Google’s umbrella, innovative fire seemed to fade. And then co-founder Tony Fadell left in the summer of 2016.

Nest pushed forward and under the leadership of Marwan Fawaz it released new Nest Cams, made existing products smarter, and expanded the company overseas.

Clearly Nest has something special in store and Google knows how to throw a show. We’ll be onsite to report on whatever the company announces on September 20th.