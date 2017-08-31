Startup Battlefield applications for Disrupt Berlin are now open. TechCrunch is hunting for innovative startups to launch on the famous Disrupt stage this December.

For those of you who don’t know, Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s startup launch competition. Winners compete for the illustrious Disrupt Cup, a check for $50,000 and international attention from press and investors alike. All pitches are live streamed to an expansive international audience of investors, media and tech thought leaders.

Companies will pitch on the Disrupt stage for six minutes, including a live product demo, followed by an intense Q&A session with our incredible judges. Battlefield judges include Eileen Burbidge (Passion Capital), Sonali De Rycker (Accel),Roelof Botha (Sequoia Capital) and Carlos Eduardo Espinal (SeedCamp).

More than 665 companies have launched at Battlefield, raising more than $7 billion and about 100 companies have either IPO’ed or been acquired. Companies that have launched on our stage include Dropbox, Mint.com, Yammer and more. International teams have done exceptionally well at Battlefield — check out previous years’ winners like Seenit and Jukedeck.

Disrupt Berlin will be held December 4-5. Chosen Battlefield companies will get extensive pitch training by the TechCrunch team, participation in CrunchMatch (TechCrunch Disrupt’s Investors Startup Matching Program), special invitations to VIP events, demo space in Startup Alley and TechCrunch swag.

Startups from all industries may apply, including but not limited to: biotech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, enterprise, consumer goods and hardware or software. Companies that launch on the Disrupt Stage will be given priority. Eligibility rules can be found here.

Applications are open until September 25th at 5 p.m. PT. Apply right here on the Startup Battlefield Application page.