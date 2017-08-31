Postmates
Crunch Report | Postmates Shows Signs of Hard Times

Spotify’s head of video and podcasts departs amid strategy shift

  1. The first ICO unicorns are here
  2. This is the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat
  3. Postmates laid off all its city managers yesterday
  4. SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is an Android phone’s best friend

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

