Benchmark-Kalanick Uber board suit sent to arbitration

We’ve just received the following statement from former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick about the Uber-Benchmark lawsuit getting sent into arbitration.

“Mr. Kalanick is pleased that the court has ruled in his favor today and remains confident that he will prevail in the arbitration process. Benchmark’s false allegations are wholly without merit and have unnecessarily harmed Uber and its shareholders.”

Former Uber board member and early investor Shervin Pishevar’s team also provided a statement.

“We are pleased with his honor’s decision sending the matter to arbitration. As the court recognized, this is a bilateral dispute between Benchmark and Travis Kalanick. As the court also recognized this matter should have been brought, if at all, in arbitration. We continue to believe that Benchmark filed this public lawsuit to vilify Travis Kalanick in the court of public opinion.

Now that the matter, has been ordered to arbitration, and with the appointment of the CEO, We look forward to this company achieving even greater success.”

This is a big revelation for what has been one of the most high-profile lawsuits in Silicon Valley. Early investor and Uber board member Benchmark Capital had sued former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, saying that they would not have granted him the power to appoint two additional board seats if they had known about the allegations of sexism and law-breaking at the company.

After months of negative publicity, Kalanick was pressured to resign in June. On Tuesday, the company formally announced its new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, who had been at the helm of Expedia.

Featured Image: Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images