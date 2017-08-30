New Uber CEO says IPO is 18-36 months out

Uber has a new CEO and he wasted no time in talking about IPO prospects.

Addressing employees at a company meeting today, Dara Khosrowshahi, who recently had the top job at public company Expedia, said that Uber could IPO as soon as 18 months. He also said it could take up to 36 months (three years), but that the timing wasn’t finalized.

Khosrowshahi was offered the job on Sunday and the company formally announced that he accepted on Tuesday.

The role had been vacant since former CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down in June, following months of negative publicity and allegations of law-breaking and a sexist company culture.

Uber’s IPO timing is significant. The $68 billion valuation is just paper money until a liquidity event. While there has been some secondary market trading, Uber had very strict rules about this for years. It will be easier for employees and companies to cash out once the company goes public.

Featured Image: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images