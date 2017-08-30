Mindshow, a Pixar-esque VR movie creator, launches on HTC Vive

When it comes to virtual reality games and apps, a lot of what’s out there is pretty stale and nothing that another platform couldn’t handle just as well or better. There are apps making use of the unique qualities of VR though, one that investors and creators always seem to mention as one of the more innovative VR experiences out there is called Mindshow.

The app allows you to step into the director’s chair of a Pixar-esque film, embodying characters, moving around props and firing off lines. It’s a content creation that lets users put everything into what they’re making. Today, the app is launching for free on the HTC Vive via Steam Early Access. No details on a launch for other platforms like the Oculus Rift or PS VR, but the company is working on it.

Mindshow is really one of the more unique experiences that’s been developed for VR so far with an interface that’s incredibly thoughtful and scenarios that are just ridiculous enough.

Funny content in VR generally seems to be self-referential in nature, never letting you forget the headset you’re wearing, Mindshow lets go of that and makes you feel every moment as the character you inhabit. You’re shrunk down to their size and hear their heavily altered voice when you speak to help you get immersed.

A big part of the company getting its name out there will be getting users to share what they’re experiencing on social media, so the company is aiming to learn more about what makes for good viral video.

The startup is looking to launch with a bang, hosting a month of new experiences every day, aiming to just give users an opportunity to laugh and get weird. One experience the app is launching with is narrated by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, others will feature fairly random cameos from personalities like Reggie Watts and Tay Zonday.

Mindshow was founded in 2014 as Visionary VR and has raised $6 million in funding from investors like DFJ and Greylock. The company’s co-founders, Gil Baron, Jonnie Ross and Adam Levin are all also co-founders of the VR Los Angeles expo, one of the biggest VR conferences out there.