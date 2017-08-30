Going once, going twice for tables in Startup Alley! Disrupt San Francisco is less than three weeks away, and registration is open for startups looking to showcase their product or company to thousands of people on the Disrupt floor. According to Crunchbase, startups that exhibited in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2016 raised more than $35 million in seed and Series A funding post-Disrupt, with $4 million of that raised in just the first three months.

For $1,995, you’ll get one full day to exhibit in Startup Alley, two full conference passes to Disrupt SF and admission to our After Party (as long as you’re over 21). Ready to join us? You can secure your exhibit spot here — last year we sold out of tables, so get yours before it’s gone.

Remember, being a part of Startup Alley means you’ll get access to CrunchMatch, Disrupt’s startup and investor matching program. It’s designed to make it easy for startups to meet investors based on a curated analysis of which startups fit with a given investor’s profile.

Also, Startup Alley companies have the opportunity to be selected as a ‘Wild Card’ and participate in the famous Startup Battlefield competition. On Monday and Tuesday of the conference, attendees will be able to vote for their favorite startup via the Disrupt app. Through a combination of attendee votes and TechCrunch editorial votes, one startup will be chosen each day to participate in Battlefield. At Disrupt NY 2017, RecordGram went from Startup Alley to the Battlefield stage and ended up winning the Startup Battlefield competition — and took home $50,000!

Over the course of the three-day conference, you’ll make tons of connections with other tech enthusiasts, and listen to panels covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to hardware — and more.

So, if your company is less than two years old and has less than $2.5 million of funding, Startup Alley is the place for you.

Secure your table here!