Crunch Report | Apple Might Be Getting Rid of the Home Button

  1. Apple to remove home button in upcoming high-end iPhone, report says
  2. Uber finally confirms that Khosrowshahi will be its new CEO, and Kalanick ‘couldn’t be happier’
  3. Pishevar calls Benchmark-Kalanick lawsuit ‘grandest business and moral battles of our generation’
  4. Amazon and Microsoft agree their voice assistants will talk (to each other)

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Veanne Cao

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

  • Shervin Pishevar

    • Bio Shervin Pishevar is a Managing Director at Sherpa Capital, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm he co-founded with Scott Stanford in March 2013. Sherpa Capital is an investor in companies such as Uber, Airbnb, Munchery, ipsy, Shyp, Stance, Rent the Runway, Beepi, PillPack, Doctor on Demand, and Cue Health. Shervin is Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at Hyperloop-one. Shervin is a Strategic …
    • Full profile for Shervin Pishevar

  • Alexa

    • Founded 1996
    • Overview Founded in April 1996, Alexa Internet grew out of a vision of Web navigation that is intelligent and constantly improving with the participation of its users. Along the way Alexa has developed an installed base of millions of toolbars, one of the largest Web crawls and an infrastructure to process and serve massive amounts of data. For users of Alexa's Toolbar and web site this has resulted in products …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Web Development, SEO, Digital Marketing
    • Website http://www.alexa.com
    • Full profile for Alexa

  • Alexa

  • Cortana

    • Description Cortana is the name for the newly announced intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator for Windows Phone 8.1.
    • Website N/A
    • Full profile for Cortana

