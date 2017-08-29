Apps
Uber
Dara Khosrowshahi
ceo

Uber HR tells employees that Khosrowshahi has been offered CEO role

Posted by
Next Story

Europe’s VR landscape continues to grow rapidly despite market slowdown

The news broke Sunday that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Expedia has been offered the top job at Uber.

But it was unclear whether Khosrowshahi had accepted. Expedia Chairman Barry Diller said yesterday that he expected Khosrowshahi to take the job, but that it wasn’t finalized just yet.

And now JP Mangalindan from Yahoo Finance, our sister company, is reporting that Uber HR has told employees that the offer is official. He said they’ve been told that the formal announcement was delayed because Expedia is a public company. 

https://twitter.com/JPManga/status/902578451097333760

Up until Sunday, Khosrowshahi’s candidacy for the job had gone completely under the radar. Jeff Immelt and Meg Whitman had highly publicized discussions with the Uber board.

But the board which is dealing with lawsuits and other drama, apparently couldn’t agree on Immelt vs. Whitman, so they went with Khosrowshahi. The news of his offer has been well-received by insiders and the public at large.

Related Articles

Uber has offered CEO role to Dara Khosrowshahi from Expedia

We talked all about this on our latest Equity podcast episode with Menlo Venture’s Matt Murphy, one of Uber’s largest shareholders.

Featured Image: Skift

Crunchbase

  • Dara Khosrowshahi

    • Bio Dara Khosrowshahi is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Expedia, Inc. since 2005. Expedia Inc. which operates more than 150 travel booking sites in more than 70 countries worldwide across its portfolio of online travel brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, Orbitz Worldwide, Hotwire, Travelocity, Egencia, Venere, trivago, Wotif Group and eLong. Under Dara's leadership, Expedia, Inc. has grown …
    • Full profile for Dara Khosrowshahi

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Dara Khosrowshahi
  • Uber
  • ceo
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Europe’s VR landscape continues to grow rapidly despite market slowdown

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard