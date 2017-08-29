Tinder Gold, which lets you see who has liked you, launches today in U.S.

As Rafiki once said, “It is time.”

Tinder Gold, the dating app’s new premium subscription tier (which includes a feature that lets you see who’s already liked you without any swiping) is finally rolling out to the U.S.

Tinder Gold and Likes You were originally tested in Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico at the end of June. Today, however, the the feature rolls out to all Tinder users across the globe.

One of Tinder’s greatest obstacles has always been balancing the game of Tinder with the utility of Tinder. Those who were actually looking for a romantic endeavor were often inundated with matches that were simply swiping for the sake of swiping. In fact, before Likes You, the only way Tinder users had access to everyone that liked them was to swipe right on everyone.

Tinder’s Right Swipe Limiter worked well to curb that, but Likes You is a great way to make some cash on the back’s of users’ insatiable curiosity.

Tinder Gold includes many of the Tinder Plus features, such as Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, five Super Likes per day, one Boost per month, and other profile controls. And you can’t forget Likes You.

Tinder Gold pricing is still being tested, but the current price is $4.99/month. The company told Buzzfeed that, during testing in other countries, your average Tinder Gold user received around 60 percent more likes compared to free Tinder users.