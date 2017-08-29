Entertainment
Netflix releases the first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s new special

It’s called Jerry Before Seinfeld, but it looks like the comedian’s first Netflix special will deliver the Jerry Seinfeld we’ve already come to know and love/hate/shrug about.

Netflix announced a deal with Seinfeld at the beginning of this year, with the streaming service paying a reported $100 million for two stand-up specials, plus old and new episodes of his online series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Netflix presumably felt Seinfeld was worth the hefty price tag because he’s one of the most famous and familiar comedians in the world. And while the format for Jerry Before Seinfeld mixes things up a bit, combining a recent performance at the Comic Strip (where Seinfeld started his career) with autobiographical footage and interviews, the trailer suggests that it will very much be Seinfeld doing his thing.

Jerry Before Seinfeld is scheduled to premiere on September 19.

