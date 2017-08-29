Meet eight startups joining MetaProp NYC’s real estate accelerator

“Our incoming accelerator cohort is indicative of the increasingly fast global growth and demand for technology solutions across the real estate value chain,” said co-founder and managing director Aaron Black in a statement.

Along with office space and mentorship, participants receive up to $250,000 in funding.

In addition to the main accelerator, MetaProp recently launched an eight-week pre-accelerator program (both programs are now run with Columbia University), and it announced a partnership with Cushman and Wakefield to connect the real estate firm with startups and new technology.

Here are the startups in the latest class of the accelerator:

BlocPower (based in NYC) connects investors to building projects in underserved communities — projects that are supposed to lower carbon emissions and create green jobs.

Doorport (NYC) has created a smartphone video intercom so that residents or staff and interview guests and let them in remotely. Eventually, the company aims to build a broader building management platform.

Hoozip (NYC) offers tools and an online community for real estate wholesalers and investors.

Irene (NYC) says it’s providing home equity access to seniors.

OnSiteIQ (NYC) allows construction companies to document and inspect a site through 360-degree imagery.

Streamline (San Francisco) uses machine learning to help real estate businesses and other customers understand location data.

Travtus (Singapore/London) allows tenants to request maintenance from their phone and for managers and workers to stay on top of the work.

WeSmartPark (Barcelona) describes itself as “Airbnb for parking, but automatic.”