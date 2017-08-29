Instagram now lets you share landscape and portrait pics in galleries

When Instagram introduced the ability to share multiple photos in a single post, I was excited – it’s a great option to have. But I was promptly deflated when I found out that you could only share square aspect ratio images in a multi-picture post. Now, galleries can include both portrait and landscape photos, so I’m excited again.

Starting today, you can choose landscape and portrait formats when sharing multiple photos and videos in one post. pic.twitter.com/Lg1wiuRzxT — Instagram (@instagram) August 29, 2017

The new capabilities are available today to Instagram users, and work exactly like you’d expect. Just choose the pictures you want to include, and they’ll retain the aspect ratio you set when posted.

This feature might not yet be present in your app, but the rollout is starting today and will make its way to all users over time. I’m thrilled Instagram decided to do this, but now it means I need to take more photos.