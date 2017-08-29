Google
Crunch Report | Google Unveils ARCore

Today’s Stories 

  1. YouTube’s big makeover continues with redesigned mobile app, new logo and more
  2. Google shows off ARCore, its answer to Apple’s ARKit
  3. Google Maps now makes it easier to find parking
  4. Peter Thiel backs offshore human testing of experimental herpes vaccine

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

