Apple iPhone event set for September 12th

Apple has set its annual iPhone event for September 12, as reported by The Wall Street Journal and rumored previously. Multiple sources have also told TechCrunch that this is the current date Apple is aiming for. But, as always, it doesn’t announce early in case it needs to shift the date based on whether it feels it’s ready. The additional factor, as indicated in the Journal, is whether the Steve Jobs Auditorium on its new campus is ready to host or not.

The event will likely play host to more than just the launch of new iPhones, though that will obviously be the headline product focus. Apple is said to be readying a new iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, to be launched alongside a new iPhone 8 (or whatever it ends up being called) which will apparently feature a nearly bezel-free design.

Other features said to be available in the forthcoming top-end iPhone, which will also mark the 10th anniversary of the iconic device, include facial recognition for unlocking, and an OLED display which will improve power efficiency and rendering of true black in graphics and images. Rumors also point to wireless charging as a potential feature addition.

At the event, it’s also been reported that we’ll see the introduction of a successor to the 4th generation Apple TV – one which will include support for 4K and HDR image output. A new Apple Watch, potentially including onboard support for a dedicated cellular connection, is also likely to make an appearance, and we’ll almost certainly hear more about HomePod, Apple’s forthcoming smart speaker, which the company revealed in June at its annual developers conference.

As with any of Apple’s events, things could change at the last minute, but it looks like September 12 is nearly locked in. Expectations will be very high for the 10th anniversary iPhone, so you can bet this will be one of, if not the most closely watched launch events in the company’s history.