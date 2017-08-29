Amazon slashes prices for its Music Unlimited service for students

Amazon has a gift for the back-to-school set in the form of drastically reduced prices on its subscription music service.

Amazon Music Unlimited (for students) is available in the U.S. starting today for the low-low price of $4.99 per month. That’s less than the $7.99 per month that Amazon charges its Prime Subscribers or the $9.99 per month for non-Prime customers.

For students who are eligible to be Prime Student members, Amazon is offering students the option to enroll for 6 months for $6. That’s one dollar a month!

The Music Unlimited service for Students also offers Alexa voice controls. The company sent over the following use cases in an email…

Need music to help you study? Just ask, “Alexa, play classical music for studying,” or Alexa, play pop music for focusing.”

Want music to help you wake up for class? Ask, “Alexa, play wake up music.”

Can’t remember the name of a song you just heard? Just ask, “Alexa, play the song that goes ‘Don’t be afraid to catch feels,’” and Alexa will play “Feels” by Calvin Harris.

Looking for the latest song by Justin Bieber? Ask, “Alexa, play the new song by Justin Bieber,” and Alexa will play, “Friends.”

In the mood for songs to get ready for the big game? Ask, “Alexa, play the Tailgate Twangfest playlist.”

Want to hear early Taylor Swift catalog? Just ask, “Alexa, play Taylor Swift from the 2000s” and Alexa will shuffle the singer’s first couple of albums.

(If you’re asking for that stuff, I might recommend that you ask for better taste in music instead… although Alexa probably won’t be able to help.)

The price wars that have hit every other corner of the music business seem to have landed in the student union now too. Apple has offered a $4.99 music deal to students since May 2016.