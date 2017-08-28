We heard from past Disrupt attendees that they are eager for more opportunities to discuss the big topics we cover on the main stage in greater depth. That insight led us to create smaller, more focused discussions we’re calling Off the Record (OTR) sessions — which we’re launching at Disrupt SF for the first time this Sept. 18-20.

The idea behind the Off the Record sessions is simple. Take speakers from our main stage, a moderator, and a few hand-picked experts, and stage a 45-minute, roundtable discussion that includes questions from the audience. Any regular Disrupt attendee may participate. The sessions take place on site at the venue in an area we have set aside for OTRs. The discussion is followed by a networking reception. The OTRs won’t be recorded, and TechCrunch won’t be covering them. The only way to be a part of what is sure to be a series of great discussions is to register for Disrupt SF. The OTRs are meant to provide founders and investors, always the mainstay group at Disrupt, a close-quarters opportunity to engage in conversations with top figures in core categories.

Right, so what categories are those? We’re almost done programming the OTRs and here is the line-up so far. Later this week, we will announce OTRs for security, AI, and health/biotech. Please note that most of these OTRs also correspond to highlighted sections of our Startup Alley as well.

Cryptocurrencies and ICOs – Monday Sept. 18 at 12:15-1:30 p.m.

Vitalik Buterin, Founder at Ethereum

Naval Ravikant, Founder and CEO at AngelList

Joseph Poon, Inventor of Lightning Network

Thomas Greco, special advisor to OMG, Polkadot and Cosmos

Jon Evans (moderator), TechCrunch contributor

AR/VR – Monday Sept. 18 at 4:15-5:45 pm

Maureen Fan, co-Founder and CEO at Baobab Studios

Jacob Mullins, Principal at Shasta Ventures

Tom Emrich, Partner at Super Ventures

Peter Rojas (moderator), Partner at Betaworks Ventures

China Cross Border – Monday Sept. 18 at 2:40-4:00pm

Anna Fang, CEO and Partner at Zhen Fund

Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital

Cindy Mi, CEO and founder at VIPKID

Jon Shieber (moderator), TechCrunch editor

Robotics – Tuesday Sept. 19 at 11:15-12:45pm

David Zito, co-Founder and CEO at Miso Robotics

Julia Collins, co-Founder and co-CEO at Zume Pizza

Rob Coneybeer, Managing Director at Shasta Ventures

Carl Vause, CEO at Soft Robotics

Brian Heater (moderator), TechCrunch editor

