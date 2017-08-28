Apps
New Uber CEO may get $200 million

The Uber board offered Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi the new role on Sunday. And according to Bloomberg data, they would have had to pay him a lot of money to woo him.

Khosrowshahi, who has been at the helm of Expedia since 2005, had almost $185 million in unvested stock options when the offer was made Sunday. He probably wouldn’t forgo that kind of money unless Uber could offer him more.

Executives are usually given a salary, with much of the compensation tied up in stock awards. This is designed to motivate them to grow the company’s value and to stay in the job.

With a $68 billion valuation, Uber can afford a significant compensation package. When Uber bought Otto, it was enough to net founder Anthony Levandowski $250 million. 

Since Uber is a private company, it won’t need to disclose Khosrowshahi’s salary and equity stake.

According to the New York Times, Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge was the highest paid CEO last year, with $98 million awarded for just 2016. CBS’ Les Moonves followed with $68.6 million and Madison Square Garden CEO David O’Connor took home $54 million.

Khosrowshahi received nearly $95 million in pay in 2015, making him one of the most highly paid leaders in corporate America. The vast majority of that sum came from a package of stock options that the online travel company gave him in March of 2015 and that was expected to vest over several years.

His pay wasn’t always so rich, however. In 2014,  Khosrowshahi’s compensation at Expedia totaled $9.6 million. Last year, he took home $2.4 million in salary and bonus compensation.

Crunchbase

  • Dara Khosrowshahi

    • Bio Dara Khosrowshahi is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Expedia, Inc. since 2005. Expedia Inc. which operates more than 150 travel booking sites in more than 70 countries worldwide across its portfolio of online travel brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, Orbitz Worldwide, Hotwire, Travelocity, Egencia, Venere, trivago, Wotif Group and eLong. Under Dara's leadership, Expedia, Inc. has grown …
    • Full profile for Dara Khosrowshahi

  • Expedia

    • Founded 1996
    • Overview Expedia is an online travel agency. It enables users to access a wide ranges of services. It books airline tickets, hotel reservations, car rentals, cruises, vacation packages, and various attractions and services via the world wide web and telephone travel agents. Its primary web businesses include Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, and Egencia.com. It launched Tripadvisor in 2011. It also offers …
    • Location Bellevue, WA
    • Categories Ticketing, Travel, Transportation
    • Website http://www.expedia.com
    • Full profile for Expedia

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

