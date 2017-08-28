Startups
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan welcome their second daughter, August, into the world

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have welcomed their second daughter into the world, and her name is August. Before you ask, it’s unclear if she was named August because she was born in August. (But I highly doubt it.)

In usual Zuck fashion, the Facebook CEO and founder posted the announcement to Facebook along with a letter from him and his wife to the new baby girl.

Here’s the letter:

Zuckerberg and Chan had their first daughter, Max, in December 2015. They pledged to give away 99 percent of their shares to “advance human potential and promote equality for all children in the next generation.” At the time, Zuck’s shares were worth around $45 billion.

