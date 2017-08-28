Another neo-Nazi site, Stormfront, is shut down

Stormfront, the oldest neo-Nazi forum on the web, has been shut down by its name provider, Network Solutions, and the domain officially put on hold. The news followed the shutdown of DailyStormer, another supremacist site.

Stormfront began in 1990s as a dial-up BBS and then morphed into a website and forum in about 1995. It has been registered at Network Solutions since 1995.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Executive Director Kristen Clarke said that her organization took “action against Stormfront.”

“Their website is a vehicle used to promote racially-motivated violence and hate,” she wrote. The group told Network Solutions that Stormfront was violating their terms of service.

Stormfront was unique in that it was considered the “murder capital of the Internet” by the Southern Poverty Law Center and, as of 2014, over 100 murders were attributed to Stormfront users. The SPL wrote that the site was popular with “wound collectors.”

“A typical murderer drawn to the racist forum Stormfront.org is a frustrated, unemployed, white adult male living with his mother or an estranged spouse or girlfriend,” wrote the SPL in 2014. “She is the sole provider in the household. Forensic psychologists call him a ‘wound collector.’ Instead of building his resume, seeking employment or further education, he projects his grievances on society and searches the Internet for an excuse or an explanation unrelated to his behavior or the choices he has made in life.”

The group also has a Cloudflare account according to the DNS records. Cloudflare’s CEO has spoken out against hate groups and was instrumental in beginning the attack against DailyStormer. It’s unclear where or when StormFront will return but as of this writing the website is completely inaccessible.

