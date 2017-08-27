Former G.E. CEO Jeff Immelt says he’s not going to be the CEO of Uber.

After weeks of being considered for the top job, Immelt tweeted:

I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber. I have immense respect for the company & founders – Travis, Garrett and Ryan. — Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) August 27, 2017

He says it was his decision. HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman recently tweeted something similar.

While Immelt didn’t state a reason, it’s possible that he didn’t like that Uber’s board has been embroiled in lawsuits and other drama.

The company has been searching for a permanent CEO ever since Travis Kalanick resigned in June. His departure followed months of negative publicity about Uber’s company culture and a patent lawsuit with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Google parent, Alphabet.

Kalanick remains on the board and has been sued by early investor Benchmark, which holds another board seat.