Automotive
Uber
Jeff Immelt

Jeff Immelt says he’s not going to be the CEO of Uber

Posted by
Next Story

Seven things I have learned about writing software

Former G.E. CEO Jeff Immelt says he’s not going to be the CEO of Uber.

After weeks of being considered for the top job, Immelt tweeted:

He says it was his decision. HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman recently tweeted something similar.

While Immelt didn’t state a reason, it’s possible that he didn’t like that Uber’s board has been embroiled in lawsuits and other drama.

The company has been searching for a permanent CEO ever since Travis Kalanick resigned in June. His departure followed months of negative publicity about Uber’s company culture and a patent lawsuit with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Google parent, Alphabet.

Kalanick remains on the board and has been sued by early investor Benchmark, which holds another board seat.

Crunchbase

  • Jeff Immelt

    • Bio Mr. Immelt has held several global leadership positions since coming to GE in 1982, including roles in GE's Plastics, Appliances, and Healthcare businesses. In 1989 he became an officer of GE and joined the GE Capital Board in 1997. A couple years later, in 2000, Mr. Immelt was appointed president and chief executive officer. Mr. Immelt has been named one of the "World's Best CEOs" three times by …
    • Full profile for Jeff Immelt

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Uber
  • Jeff Immelt
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Seven things I have learned about writing software

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard