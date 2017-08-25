TechCrunch’s Original Content wraps up the first season of ‘The Defenders’

We were pretty enthusiastic when we reviewed The Defenders last week, but we’d only seen the four episodes that Netflix gave reviewers in advance. How did the rest of it hold up?

In the latest episode of Original Content — TechCrunch’s new podcast discussing the latest streaming shows, movies and more — Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha offer their thoughts on the big twists and occasional disappointments as the crossover between Netflix’s four Marvel heroes wraps up. And we speculate about how the ending will affect future seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

Before diving into our review, we also recap the week’s streaming news, including a new Western from Steven Soderberg, a Netflix documentary about Lady Gaga, Nick Kroll’s new cartoon series Big Mouth, a third season for Stranger Things, the trailer for BoJack Horseman season four, Snapchat’s push for scripted content and the outcome of a YouTube copyright lawsuit.

