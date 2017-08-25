Google’s next Pixel smartphone rumored for October 5 debut

Google’s next-generation Pixel devices could arrive in a little over a month, according to prolific (and often accurate) leak source Evan Blass. The Pixel 2 (or whatever they end up being called) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 mobile system-on-a-chip, Blass claims, and based on previous rumors, these devices look like a solid follow-up to Google’s debut premium Pixel phones.

There will reportedly be both a standard Pixel and an XL version, just like there were last year, with thinner bezels up front surrounding a screen with a narrower 2:1 aspect ratio, like the one found on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6. The 6-inch AMOLED display on the larger XL model will be provided by LG, per reports, and the smaller device will be more of an entry-level offering when compared to last year, where they were basically indistinguishable save for their size.

That smaller Pixel gen 2 device will have thicker bezels than its larger sibling, and a 4.97-inch 1080p display, per reports. One notable change could be front-facing speakers, which would improve sound quality. It’ll also reportedly have ‘squeezable’ sides, which will activate Google Assistant when pressed.

Other rumored tech specs include a report that it’ll have 4GB of RAM on board, and that internal storage might get a boost to 64GB. The camera will get some upgrades, potentially due largely to software, and another rumor suggests it might drop the headphone port which it actually highlighted as a feature differentiator vs. the iPhone last time around.

Google revealed last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL at an event on October 4, so it’s very likely the October 5 date is spot on. With the Galaxy S8, the Note 8 and the Essential Phone, the Android device market on the premium end has changed considerably, however, so we’ll see what Google does with the Pixel to help it continue to stand out.

Featured Image: Android Police