Essential Phone begins shipping to customers

The Essential Phone started arriving in the hands of media and reviewers just last week, and as of today it’s now also shipping out to its first customers. Essential announced the news via its Twitter account, and told early buyers to keep an eye out for tracking info sent out via email.

We're beginning to ship Essential Phone! Please look out for an e-mail today with tracking info. We appreciate everyone's patience! — Essential (@essential) August 25, 2017

Last week, pre-registered customers started getting emails asking them to provide final payment and shipping information, to prepare for shipping to start soon. Essential then held a few press events to demonstrate the new device in person.

The Andy Rubin-founded smartphone maker is selling its device directly through its website unlocked for $699, and via carrier partner Sprint in the U.S. and Telus in Canada. It opened pre-orders through each of these sellers just last week, and through Best Buy in the U.S. While Sprint and Telus are the phone’s only official carrier partners at launch, it will work with all major carriers in both the U.S. and Canada unlocked.

Essential hard first announced the device would ship within 30 days in late May, but after missing that target it has remained relatively quiet on firm shipping timelines. The news that the first shipments have started to go out will likely be welcomed by the brand’s early buyers. If you happen to be one of those lucky customers receiving tracking info, drop us a note in the comments or via email to let us know.

Here’s a bonus for reading: A direct size comparison of the Essential Phone (right) vs. the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (left), just for funsies.

Featured Image: Darrell Etherington