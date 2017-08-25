Elon Musk’s brain interface startup Neuralink files $27M fundraise

Elon Musk wants to connect your brain directly to a computer, and investors are ready to make that science fiction a reality. Musk’s startup Neuralink has raised the $26.96 million of a technically still-open funding round that could grow to $100 million, according to a new SEC filing. However, Musk himself tweets that Neuralink is no longer raising cash.

Neuralink is not raising money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2017

Given Musk’s high profile, he likely wouldn’t have any issue filling the rest of the round if he wants. But perhaps Musk is content with this $27 million and his comments indicate it won’t raise more for now. The filing lists that 12 total investors have back Neuralink, including 6 un-accredited investors

Musk first revealed Neuralink in March, discussing the need for a brain-to-machine interface that would allow he human mind to keep up with fast-improving artificial intelligence. All that computing power won’t be as useful if we can only connect with it via traditional screens and input types. Musk will occupy the CEO role at Neuralink, along with leading Tesla and SpaceX, plus his tunnel digging startup The Boring Company.

We’re still seeking more details on the fate of this fundraising and will update if we find out more.