Pishevar intervenes in Benchmark-Kalanick lawsuit

Uber, indicating that they are seeking to remove Arianna Huffington from

the Board and, in clear violation of their fiduciary duties, wrongfully leaked

highly confidential details from the investigation by former Attorney

General Eric Holder.

Benchmark even intruded itself into staff recommendations made by Holder,

urging – contrary to the CEO’s wishes – that Holder recommend that the

General Counsel be retained, rather than offered a promotion, lest that be

seen negatively; yet another inappropriate intrusion by a venture capital

investor, this time in an independent investigation

And perhaps most tellingly of all, Benchmark appears determined to insert

its own candidate as CEO, Meg Whitman, prior to addressing any future

issues, telling me that they “see no meaningful discussion without an

acceptable CEO candidate being hired… uninfected by improper

influences.” The “improper influences” here are Benchmark’s own efforts to

control the company. They have no interest in reaching a peaceful accord

which will allow this great company to grow even more, to recruit a world-class CEO, to secure further important funding. Clearly, they have a

different agenda than ours.

Benchmark’s investment of $27 million has grown to some $8.4 billion

because of the outstanding leadership of Travis Kalanick and his

team. Benchmark recognized as much, even as it was encouraging Travis to

resign. For a venture capital firm to then turn around, having threatened

Mr. Kalanick with a public campaign if he did not resign, and then launch

the campaign anyway – complete with the filing of a frivolous lawsuit

notwithstanding an arbitration clause that prohibits such lawsuits from being

brought in the first instance – has unfortunately convinced us that

Benchmark is not operating in good faith, does not have the company’s best

interests at heart, and instead is seeking to take advantage of the current

circumstances to try to take control of the Board. Conduct so completely at

odds with Benchmark’s fiduciary duty cannot be left unanswered,

particularly at this terrible time for Mr. Kalanick and his family. We all

owe a huge debt to Travis and his team for their tireless work in imagining,

creating, and building Uber. I know how proud Bonnie Kalanick was of her

son’s work, and it is an affront to her memory which we cannot silently

tolerate that her passing should become the occasion for a secretive and

personal assault on her son by those who, by sheer dint of his hard work and