Amazon says Whole Foods deal will close Monday

It’s official…Amazon says its purchase of Whole Foods will close on Monday.

According to the release, “the two companies will together pursue the vision of making Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural and organic food affordable for everyone. As a down payment on that vision, Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, with more to come.”

That means Whole Foods items will now be cheaper! (Brb, stocking up on healthy food.)

The proposed $13.7 billion deal was announced in June, surprising a lot of people who weren’t expecting Amazon to buy a grocery store. But the e-commerce giant had already been building out AmazonFresh and the combination of efforts should make it easier to be dominant in online grocery ordering.

The two businesses are also different enough that there weren’t significant government concerns about a potential monopoly. The FTC gave the okay on the Amazon-Whole Foods deal earlier this week.