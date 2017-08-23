Watch the first teasers for Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ cartoon series from Nick Kroll

NetComedian Nick Kroll has had a fairly successful track record, especially for fans of a certain kind of humor (the kind I like), so it’s exciting that he’s now creating an animated comedy series for Netflix. Kroll himself will voice many of the characters in the show, a coming-of-age tale aimed at adults, but he’s joined by a stocked cast of voice talent including John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and more.

The animated show looks focused on documenting that thrilling time for youths all over: when your grown-up hormones start kicking in and everything goes to shit. These two initial trailers focus on flip sides of the same coin, with both the Hormone Monster and the Hormone Monstress visiting a teen boy and teen girl respectively to send up this tender time.

Based on these clips, this show definitely is not for kids. Also based on these clips, it looks like it should be a genuinely hilarious good time.

Kroll’s most recent Netflix project was the video version of his two-man show with Mulaney Oh, Hello on Broadway, and this new series is co-created by Andrew Goldberg, who is a sometime writer for Family Guy. Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett also get co-creator credits for the Netflix project, which will debut on the streaming service on September 29.