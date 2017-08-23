Uber promotes 7 people to the VP level

It’s promotion season at Uber, as detailed in my post about Uber’s new approach to performance reviews. As part of this round of reviews, several people have received promotions to vice president levels, including U.S. and Canada Regional General Manager Rachel Holt, EMEA head Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, and Asia Pacific and Latin America Regional Manager Andrew Macdonald.

Bloomberg’s Eric Newcomer first tweeted about the promotions earlier today and TechCrunch has since confirmed them.

Others promoted to VP levels were Angela Padilla, who has served as Uber’s associate general counsel for litigation, employment law and labor relations since 2015, Jason Droege, who will now be VP of UberEverything, Francois Chadwick, now VP of of global tax and accounting, and Prabir Adarkar, who is now VP of finance. Other than more money, these promotions — like with most promotions — means more responsibility.

Uber’s head of finance, Gautam Gupta, left the company in May. Uber is still looking for someone to take full lead as chief financial officer. Uber, of course, is also looking for a chief executive officer. The latest rumor is that former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt is being seriously considered as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s replacement.

You can read more about Uber’s new performance review process here.

Featured Image: STR/AFP/Getty Images