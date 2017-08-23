Snapchat likely to begin scripted original content push by end of year

Snapchat could start offering original scripted content very soon, according to its content lead Nick Bell (via Variety). Snapchat has already done a lot with creators to build shows, including tie-ins for big broadcast hits like The Voice and The Bachelor, and it’s also working with A&E on reality TV via Second Chance, a dating show featuring exes.

This isn’t Snapchat’s first foray into scripted content, either. The social app ran a series called Literally Can’t Even back in 2015, which received generally awful critical reviews, inspiring headlines including “We ‘Literally Can’t Even’ with Snapchat’s new original series” and “Snapchat’s First Original Series is Here and It’s Awful.”

This new effort sounds like a rethinking of its approach, featuring “some” content by the end of 2018 according to Variety. Original scripted programming carries with it significant cost, which could be one reason why it has avoided it to date, but Snapchat seems fairly bullish on the idea of becoming a broad-ranging video consumption platform for younger audiences.

Snapchat isn’t the only tech company looking at producing originals to drive interest among video viewers, however; Apple is reportedly investing $1 billion in original content efforts next year, and Facebook’s Watch tab debuted earlier this month.