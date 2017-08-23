Live from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 press conference

Welcome to the event many never thought would happen. After the Galaxy Note 7 turned from flagship phone to airline PA warning and tech blogger punchline, many wondered if there would be a follow up. But here we are at Samsung Unpacked in New York, and every teaser and leak points to the return of the company’s phabled phablet.

As far as what the expect from the Galaxy Note 8, we’ve seen plenty of hints. Samsung’s own press material has suggested, unsurprisingly, the return of the iconic S Pen, along with the addition of an Infinity Display.

In fact, it seems like a safe bet that the company will be taking more than a few cues from the Galaxy S8 — the addition of smart assistant Bixby is also a no brainer. With all that in mind, the company have to find a way to differentiate the product from the S8+, beyond just the S Pen. Perhaps some new features or a different screen size?

And, of course, Samsung always has a few surprises up its sleeves. Accessories, perhaps? In past years we’ve seen new Gear VR headsets and Gear 360 cameras. Wearables could also be on the menu, though the company has to keep something up its sleeve for IFA in a few weeks.

We’ll be documenting things as they unfold right here, beginning at 8AM PT/11AMET. Bookmark this page to reserve your front row seat. You can also follow along at home with Samsung’s Unpacked livestream.