Silicon Valley
daily
tito
suit

Crunch Report | Galaxy Note 8 Makes Its Return

Posted by
Next Story

Facebook’s Andrew Bosworth is taking over the company’s consumer hardware efforts

Today’s Stories 

  1. The Galaxy Note 8 marks a big, but cautious return for Samsung
  2. Elon Musk shares first photo of SpaceX’s new spacesuit
  3. Apple could announce the next iPhone on September 12
  4. The top 7 startups from Y Combinator S’17 Demo Day 2

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Chris Gates

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • daily
  • tito
  • Silicon Valley
  • suit
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Facebook’s Andrew Bosworth is taking over the company’s consumer hardware efforts

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard