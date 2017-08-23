Silicon Valley
daily
tito
Crunch Report | Galaxy Note 8 Makes Its Return
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- The Galaxy Note 8 marks a big, but cautious return for Samsung
- Elon Musk shares first photo of SpaceX’s new spacesuit
- Apple could announce the next iPhone on September 12
- The top 7 startups from Y Combinator S’17 Demo Day 2
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Chris Gates
