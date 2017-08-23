Apple could announce the next iPhone on September 12

Mark down September 12 in your calendar as Apple could be unveiling the next iPhone at 9 AM on that day. Mac4Ever wrote a report saying that it confirmed with telecom companies that Apple should hold a press event on September 12.

This wouldn’t be a big surprise as Apple has been announcing new iPhones every September since 2012. Apple also always holds press conferences on Tuesday for some reason. So many people were hesitating between September 5 and September 12. We’ll know for sure very soon as Apple should be sending press invites in a few days.

So if you’re thinking about buying a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks. Apple usually starts pre-orders on the Friday after the press conference (September 15). And devices go on sale a week later (September 22).

If you don’t plan on buying a new iPhone, you’ll still a get a big software update with iOS 11. Apple is going to release the final version of iOS 11 at some point between September 12 and September 22.

Apple is also probably going to announce a new version of the Apple Watch. The main change with this new watch could be that it’s going to have LTE connectivity. There could be a small update to the Apple TV as well with 4K video output.

Rumor has it that Apple has been working on not one, not two but three different iPhone models. The company should be announcing a more powerful iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, as well as a brand new super premium phone. This rumored “iPhone 8” (or whatever they call it) is going to feature a taller screen that is going to completely fill the front of the device, except for the speaker, camera and sensors at the top.

The camera should be much better on the back and the front of the device. Your phone is also going to learn new tricks when it comes to facial detection, inductive charging and more.

Featured Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images