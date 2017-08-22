Media
Netflix

Netflix’s Stranger Things will be back for a third season

Posted by
Next Story

Ford outlines plan to build self-driving cars at scale to deploy with partners

Stranger Things, the Netflix show that become a surprise megahit thanks to its appeal to 80s babies and mix of horror, charm and general weirdness, will return for a third season. The show’s second season has yet to arrive (it’s coming October 27th), but co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Vulture that the third season has been approved already.

Netflix likely has little to worry about in terms of the performance of the coming second season, after the success of the first and the immense response to season 2 trailers and teasers. The amazing thing is that so many potential venues for Stranger Things turned down the series before it found its home at Netflix, in part because of its odd genre blending.

The Duffer brothers also revealed in the extensive interview that they’re hoping the second season of the show feels more like a movie sequel than a TV series continuation, and they acknowledge that they have made it “a little bit bigger” as a result. They also revealed that there will likely be a fourth season, too, but that it doesn’t seem like the story will sustain any more instalments after that.

As much as I do enjoy Stranger Things, which has a phenomenal cast, great cinematics and amazing casting, I kind of hope it does end after four or so seasons, just to avoid it getting strained and potentially bad.

Crunchbase

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website https://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Netflix
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Ford outlines plan to build self-driving cars at scale to deploy with partners

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard