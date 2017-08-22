Matterport grabs $5M more to accelerate deep learning development for their 3D capture tech

Matterport is picking up new funding as it looks to speed the development of deep learning tech in its capture technology which brings immersive views of spaces into 360-degree 3D

The company, which largely specializes in scanning spaces for commercial and real estate purposes, announced today that they’ve picked up $5 million in funding from Ericsson Ventures. This strategic raise brings the company’s total announced funding to $66 million according to Crunchbase.

As 3D rendering grows more important thanks to spatial computing platforms like VR and AR, Matterport has one of the biggest libraries of 3D environments thanks to its loyal and prolific users who have uploaded over a half million scans of public and private spaces which are already viewable in VR.

A big focus of this new round is taking these 3D scans and striving to gather more and more insights from them through deep learning-based AI development which will not only help them understand what’s in a space but how to improve the quality of the 3D images themselves.

“Ericsson Ventures saw the tremendous opportunity Matterport has to extend our technology lead by using our massive library of 3D models as a deep learning training dataset to create AI that will be the basis for our next generation products,” Matterport CEO Bill Brown said.

In May the company launched its Pro2 camera, which addressed a big request from existing customers who were excited about the potential of 3D 360 room scans but still needed 2D images to put into print materials. The camera retails for $3,995 and is available now.