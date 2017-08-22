Scoring the right meeting at TechCrunch Disrupt SF used to be like finding a needle in a hay stack, But our CrunchMatch program makes it dramatically easier for investors find the founders they are looking for.

But don’t take our word for it; Michael Kocan, Managing Partner of Trend Discovery Capital Management, told us,

“I get the most value from Disrupt at CrunchMatch. At Disrupt NY, I had over 35 meetings with startups that I pre-vetted using CrunchMatch and made a significant investment in one.”

And it’s not just the investors who benefit from CrunchMatch. Founders can fast forward their fundraising efforts and get invaluable feedback from investors. David Borish, co-founder of 360 neo, found investors focused on seed investments and is in talks with two about seed rounds while a third is considering upping the stake to a series A round.

Even founders who do not come away with immediate investor interest find CrunchMatch’s structure and predictability very helpful. Alice Cheng, founder of TaxDrop, said,

“I spoke with a series of investors that I probably would have never met if not for CrunchMatch and received advice that our company still incorporates today.”

How does CrunchMatch work? If you’re an investor or a founder coming to Disrupt SF, you’ll be invited to sign up for CrunchMatch (through our partner Brella) and build out your profile – for founders it’s category, stage, location, funding status, etc and for investors investment categories, preferred funding stage, geographic preferences and the like.

Then CrunchMatch suggests meetings between well matched investors and founders. It’s really easy to accept/decline, schedule a time, and reserve a spot to meetup in Disrupt’s dedicated CrunchMatch meeting lounge.

CrunchMatch has been a huge hit at our previous Disrupt events with almost 450 meetings curated at Disrupt NY earlier this year, and we’re set to more than double that at Disrupt SF.

So do yourself a favor and sign up for Disrupt SF today so you can get on the CrunchMatch bandwagon and get ready for a most productive event experience!