Crunch Report | First Day YC S17 Wraps Up
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- LinkedIn opens video uploads to all as part of a bigger video push
- Cloud data management startup Druva raises $80M
- https://techcrunch.com/2017/08/21/y-combinator-summer-2017/
- Verizon throttles video for good with its not-so-unlimited plan
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
- Founded 2003
- Overview LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search for jobs, and find potential clients. The site also enables its users to build and engage with their professional networks; access shared knowledge and insights; and find business opportunities. It offers LinkedIn mobile applications across various platforms and languages such as iOS, Android, …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Social Media, Social Recruiting, Professional Networking, Professional Services
- Website http://linkedin.com
- Full profile for LinkedIn
-
Y Combinator
- Founded 2005
- Overview Y Combinator is a startup accelerator based in Mountain View, CA. In 2005, Y Combinator developed a new model of startup funding. Twice a year they invest a small amount of money ($120K) in a large number of startups (most recently 68). The startups move to Silicon Valley for 3 months. The YC partners work closely with each company to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Finance, Venture Capital, Consulting
- Website http://www.ycombinator.com
- Full profile for Y Combinator
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Druva
- Founded 2008
- Overview As the industry’s fastest growing cloud-based data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations with over 50 PB of data under management. Today, 40% of corporate data resides beyond the data center on endpoints and in the cloud. This loss of visibility and control introduces new threats to data, forcing enterprises to rethink how to manage business continuity and information …
- Location Sunnyvale, CA
- Categories Data Storage, Cloud Data Services, Enterprise Software, Compliance
- Founders Jaspreet Singh
- Website http://www.druva.com
- Full profile for Druva
-
Verizon Communications
- Founded 1983
- Overview Verizon Communications is a broadband and telecommunications company that operates 4G LTE and 3G networks as well as provides information and entertainment services. The company serves mass market, business, government, and wholesale customers by delivering broadband and other wireline and wireless communication innovations. Verizon Communications Wireless operates America’s largest wireless network …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Information Technology, Mobile, Communications Infrastructure
- Website http://www.verizon.com/
- Full profile for Verizon Communications
-
Verizon Wireless
- Founded 2000
- Overview Verizon Wireless offers wireless telecommunications services, devices, and solutions. The company provides 4G LTE network throughout the United States. It serves 108.2 million retail connections and operates more than 1,700 retail locations in the United States. It also offers voice and data services in more than 200 destinations. Verizon Wireless’s online store sells basic phones, smartphones, …
- Location , NJ
- Categories Wireless, Communication Hardware, Telecommunications
- Website http://www.verizonwireless.com
- Full profile for Verizon Wireless
-
Spring
- Founded 2012
- Overview Spring was founded on the belief that local commerce should be easier than it is. By innovating on the intersection between the customer and the merchant – the transaction – we can unlock value for both parties. That means richer, actionable intelligence for our merchant partners – and richer rewards for their loyal customers. With offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Nashville, Spring …
- Location Chicago, IL
- Categories E-Commerce, Internet, Credit Cards
- Website http://www.springrewards.com
- Full profile for Spring
