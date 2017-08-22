ClassPass plans launch in 10 new cities

ClassPass, the subscription service that lets you work out where you want, when you want, has today announced that it’s launching in 10 new cities across North America.

In September, interested folks from New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and San Antonio will be able to join the platform. Following the September launch, ClassPass will open up in Cincinatti, Calgary, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Riverside, and Salt Lake City.

ClassPass recently closed a $70 million funding round, led by Temasek, and is using those funds to fuel this expansion plan.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, ClassPass is an app that lets you purchase a package of monthly workout sessions across a wide variety of boutique fitness studios and gyms. Users pay ClassPass for their package, and can redeem those workout sessions at any one of ClassPass’ partners. Folks can take up to three classes at the same studio per month, with options to buy more classes a la carte.

