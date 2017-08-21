Trump’s sun staring eclipses good solar safety sense

Donald Trump wore proper safety glasses to look at the solar eclipse that crossed the U.S. today – at least at first. Near the end of his viewing, the President seems to have forgotten why he was wearing those stupid glasses to begin with, since he took them off and stared directly at the astral bodies, which is not advised as intelligent by anyone, eclipse or no eclipse.

Trump’s aide even shouted “don’t look” when he made the move, but to no effect. The Commander-In-Chief removed the protective glasses and gazed upward, squinting and even pointing at the thing he was told not to look at.

I bet he’s just a really “‘uge” U2 fan. Maybe he’d rather go blind – afraid of what he’d find, if he took a look inside.