So, when will your device actually get Android Oreo?

Google officially just took the wraps off of Android Oreo, but there are still some questions left to be answered — most notably, precisely when each device will be getting the latest version of the mobile operating system. Due to Android’s openness and a variety of different factors on the manufacturing side, it’s not an easy question to answer, but we’ll break it down best we can.

First the good news: If your device was enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you’ll be getting your hands on the final version of the software “soon,” according to Google. Exactly what that means remains to be seen, but rest assured that you’ll be one of of the first people outside of Google to take advantage of picture-in-picture, notification dots and the like.

No big surprise, Google handsets will be the first non-beta phones to get the update. The Pixel, Nexus 5X and 6P are at the top of the list, alongside Pixel C tablet and ASUS’s Nexus Player set-top box, which will be receiving the upgrade in spite of being discontinued late last year.

Beyond that, the answer differs greatly from company to company. In most cases, the latest flagship is a no-brainer for an upgrade, and there may even be a handful of devices announced at IFA in a few weeks that will ship with the update out of the box. We’ve reached out to the manufacturers to find out what to expect.

BlackBerry: A spokesperson for TCL/BlackBerry told us, “I can confirm that BlackBerry KEYone will get the upgrade.” No date listed.

HTC: Similarly, a spokesperson confirmed that the U11 will indeed be getting Oreo eventually, though, “We haven’t announced timing yet. More info to come in the future.”

LG: The company is certainly bullish about the new operating system, tweeting out an Oreo/eclipse teaser ahead of the event. Compatibility seems like a no-brainer for the forthcoming V30, along with recent flagships, though the company has yet to confirm

Motorola: Motorola is similarly committed to bringing Oreo to its flagships, but sounds even more cautious with regards to timing. “Once Android O is fully released,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch, “we will begin working on the new code for our devices – as always, we know upgrades are about getting it right and making sure the phone performance remains the best it can be.”

OnePlus: The company has already semi-officially announced that the new OS will arrive on the 3 and 3T this year— presumably the OnePlus 5 will be getting it around then, as well.

Samsung: As always, Samsung does things on its own schedule — though it seems pretty likely that the big flagships, including the S8 and the forthcoming Note 8, will get it. Perhaps we’ll hear more on the latter at this week’s Unpacked event.

Sony: The company has yet to issue an official statement with regards to when its Xperia line will be getting the upgrade, but the Xperia X, XZ and XA seem like likely first candidates.

We’ll be updating this story as more manufacturers respond to our request.