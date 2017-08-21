Of course Bonnie Tyler has the number one song on iTunes right now

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee have nothing on Bonnie Tyler and her classic song Total Eclipse of the Heart. And today that hit song from 1983 is on top of the iTunes charts, eclipsing (thank you) Despacito claim the number one song.

The timing shouldn’t be a mystery. Tyler’s hit is perfect for #eclipse2017, which swept across the United States today leaving burning eyes and traffic jams in its wake.

Pink Floyd’s Eclipse from The Dark Side of the Moon is on the list, too, though lower at number 25.