How to get Android Oreo now, if you have a compatible device

If you’re “hungry” for Android Oreo (this is a great joke what are you talking about), AND you have one of a very small list of compatible devices, you can get it right now. You’ll need either a Nexus 5X, a Nexus 6P, a Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C or Nexus Player to partake, and a somewhat adventurous spirit – though it’s a far less risky process than it once was.

Basically, all you need to do is head to the Android Beta Program page set up by Google, and sign in with the same Google account you use on one of those devices listed above. If you’ve got all that lined up, then it’s as easy as clicking the “Enroll Device” button next to the image of your eligible hardware, agreeing to the terms of Android’s beta testing, and then checking for an update on your phone or tablet.

On my test device, the system update for Android 8.0 – Oreo showed up immediately ready to download, and was relatively quick to install. This is the easiest way to get the update prior to its general carrier release, which is coming later, and it’s easy to unenroll your device from that same Android Beta Program page at any time if you want to go back to the stable consumer software release channel.

The System Images direct from Google are also available to download and install manually, if you’re an adventure seeker. I am not, which is why I went the OTA route. Google really has refined that process to the point where it’s pretty painless now, so grab it there if you’re at all worried about the technical complexity of a manual installation.