Google Home finally gets bluetooth audio playback

Google Home is quietly gaining support for a number of the features announced at I/O earlier this summer that bring the company’s home assistant more on-par with the older and wiser Amazon Echo.

Last week, the company began rolling out hands-free calling and Spotify free support for the device. Over the weekend, Google Home gained support for bluetooth audio playback as well. Previously to get tunes moving on Google Home speaker itself, users had to cast to the device directly using wifi. With this it should be a bit easier for friends to get music playing on the device without a ton of setup or for playing tunes from apps that don’t support casting like Apple Music.

Google Home still has some features left from I/O to bring to primetime including “proactive assistance” and “visual responses” which promise to make the device a bit more efficient at conveying information without blathering on.