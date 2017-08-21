Uber
Google
Volkswagon

Crunch Report | Google Pays Apple Lots of $$$ for Search

Wal-Mart takes a cue from Amazon and applies for its own drone-deploying blimp patent

  1. Google needs to pay Apple a small fortune to remain the default search engine on iOS
  2. Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt close to becoming Uber’s CEO
  3. Volkswagen’s electric Microbus successor set to go on sale in 2022
  4. For its latest trick, watch this Tesla Model X smoke a Lamborghini supercar

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

