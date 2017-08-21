Automotive
Tesla

Cloud driver profiles mean any Tesla could automatically become your Tesla

Posted by
Next Story

Indian online lending platform Capital Float raises $45M Series C

Tesla has a plan to move its personalized driver profiles, which track things like seat and steering wheel position, to the cloud. This would mean Tesla drivers can download to them to theoretically any connected Tesla vehicle and have all their driver preferences in place, including regenerative braking, temperature units, map settings and more.

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk tweeted the news about server-stored profiles in response to a question from a Tesla owner, which actually wasn’t specifically asking about driver preferences that follow you across vehicles.

Musk noted that Tesla’s plan was to move “all info and settings” to cloud-based storage, so that “any Tesla you drive in the world automatically adjusts to you.” I remember when driver profiles specific to vehicles were introduced – it was like a revelation. Being able to have that same experience even when you’re popping into a rental car, a friend’s vehicle, or a Tesla connected to a future brand-wide opt-in ride sharing service would be amazing.

Tesla’s also setting the stage here for something that will likely become even more important to automakers in general in the future: A persistent, data-rich profile of a user that extends over time, much like a Google account. The auto industry seems bound to evolve to place more emphasis on shared services in place of traditional ownership, and that kind of customer relationship will be key as we move towards that.

Tesla is arguably already best-positioned to build those kinds of lifetime customer bonds, but features like cloud profiles could help deepen the connection, giving the carmaker an advantage that can’t be matched by technical innovation alone.

Crunchbase

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Tesla
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Indian online lending platform Capital Float raises $45M Series C

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard