Watch Microsoft’s Xbox One X Gamescom conference live right here

Microsoft is about to share the last details on the Xbox One X with a press conference ahead of the Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. You can watch it live right here at 12 PM on the West Coast, 3 PM on the East Coast, 8 PM in the U.K., 9 PM in Germany.

The company already said on Twitter that we can expect to hear more details about pre-orders for the Xbox One X:

#XboxOneX pre-order info is coming!

Tune in August 20 at 9 PM CEST / 12 PM PT for details from #gamescom: https://t.co/CUZLWHelEa pic.twitter.com/4uyVeql6nT — Xbox (@Xbox) August 17, 2017

Microsoft should also share new trailers for upcoming games, such as Forza Motorsport 7, Sea of Thieves, maybe another extension for Halo Wars 2, etc.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s upcoming gaming console. It’s a more powerful Xbox One that should work better with demanding games. You’ll be able to buy it on November 7 for $499. Microsoft says that you can expect 4K games with an acceptable framerate.

And yet, based on specs, the console should be more or less as powerful as a gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070. If you have a 4K TV, games should definitely look better with an Xbox One X. But the existing Xbox One S is going to remain available after the release of the Xbox One X.