Gillmor Gang: Ah-Clem
Cryptowestworld
The Gillmor Gang — Philip Proctor, Frank Radice, Kevin Marks, Denis Pombriant, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Saturday, August 19, 2017. The Firesign Theatre’s Phil Proctor joins the Gang. Topics preclude: will the realDonaldTrump please step down, what is reality, Siri’s Easter egg, and other mysteries from the vaults of time.
@stevegillmor, @FIRESIGNPHIL, @DenisPombriant, @fradice, @kevinmarks
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
