Automotive

For its latest trick, watch this Tesla Model X smoke a Lamborghini supercar

Posted by
Next Story

Yesterday’s “plastics” are today’s crypto tokens

The “Ludicrous” Teslas are ludicrous indeed.

And this video posted to YouTube by DragTimes is just the latest in a series of evidentiary exhibits that proves it.

In the video, a Tesla Model X P100D crossover SUV is pitted against a $530,000 Lamborghini Aventador. Spoiler alert: the Tesla beats it by .05 of a second, leaving the Lambo crying “Mercy”.

At 5,4000 pounds, the Tesla is no lightweight, and the Aventador is a good 1,200 pounds lighter. But the Ludicrous + enabled vehicle not only beats the Lambo, it sets a world record for the quickest SUV with a quarter mile time clocking in at 11.418 seconds at nearly 118 miles-per-hour.

It’s just another ludicrous day out at the racetrack for the Tesla, which was put through its paces at the the Palm Beach International Raceway.

Featured Image: Jeff Chiu/AP

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Yesterday’s “plastics” are today’s crypto tokens

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard