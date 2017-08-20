For its latest trick, watch this Tesla Model X smoke a Lamborghini supercar

The “Ludicrous” Teslas are ludicrous indeed.

And this video posted to YouTube by DragTimes is just the latest in a series of evidentiary exhibits that proves it.

In the video, a Tesla Model X P100D crossover SUV is pitted against a $530,000 Lamborghini Aventador. Spoiler alert: the Tesla beats it by .05 of a second, leaving the Lambo crying “Mercy”.

At 5,4000 pounds, the Tesla is no lightweight, and the Aventador is a good 1,200 pounds lighter. But the Ludicrous + enabled vehicle not only beats the Lambo, it sets a world record for the quickest SUV with a quarter mile time clocking in at 11.418 seconds at nearly 118 miles-per-hour.

It’s just another ludicrous day out at the racetrack for the Tesla, which was put through its paces at the the Palm Beach International Raceway.

Featured Image: Jeff Chiu/AP