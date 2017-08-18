Okay Disrupt fans, you’ve procrastinated long enough. Today is the last day to get early-bird tickets to Disrupt SF 2017 — so if you want to go to the best startup show in San Francisco for the cheapest possible price, now is the time to act.

Seriously, you need to go and get your tickets now. Like, now now. You can get your tickets here.

Phew! Now that you’ve gotten the ticket and the pressure is off, here’s everything that early-bird ticket gets you.

For starters, you’ll get to check out a few dozen promising early-stage startups as they pitch our panel of judges in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition. Battlefield companies compete for the chance to win $50,000, the coveted Disrupt Cup and, perhaps most importantly, the attention of the press and tech community at large.

Then, you’ll hear from our incredible lineup of speakers in a series of lectures and interviews that take place throughout the three-day conference. We’ve got so many fantastic speakers coming to Disrupt that we don’t even know where to start. You can check out the full agenda here.

Next, you’ll peruse Startup Alley, where hundreds of companies demo their products and services to the thousands of Disrupt attendees, and end each day by attending the after-parties that keep the good times going long after the show floor closes for the day.

If that’s not enough to convince you, we’ve also added some Off the Record sessions that will let you gain a much deeper knowledge about a variety of topics, and have truly meaningful conversations about the topics that are important to you with the people who are making waves in the relevant industry.

If you’re a founder, entrepreneur or investor, we’re making it easy for you to make meaningful connections at Disrupt through CrunchMatch. With CrunchMatch, investors can identify the startups they’re interested in, and invite those startups to have a conversation in a private meeting room while at Disrupt. CrunchMatch will help introduce investors to new startups to bring into their portfolio, and will help startups get the funding they need to take their products to the next level.

Finally, Startup Alley‘s featured pavilions give you an insider’s look into some of the promising companies that will help shape their respective industries. We have 12 featured pavilions at this year’s Disrupt, and you can meet the startups that will be participating in these featured pavilions here.

Today is the last day to save $1,000 by getting early-bird Disrupt tickets, so be sure to hit up our ticketing page today to save.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at San Francisco’s beautiful, massive Pier 48. We can’t wait to see you all there.

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team by filling out this form.